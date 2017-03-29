PST Signs Long-Term Contract to Supply Rolls-Royce

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE: PX) announced that its Praxair Surface Technologies (PST) subsidiary was awarded a long-term contract by leading aero engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce. Over the 10-year contract, PST will apply its Tribomet™ abrasive coatings to rotating components in jet engines of wide-body aircraft. The coatings help prevent frictional heating, increase fuel efficiency and extend component life. The project, which will begin in mid-2017, will be serviced from PST’s coating operations in Indianapolis and Weston-super-Mare, England.

“We are proud to extend our relationship with Rolls-Royce, a leading aerospace producer,” said Freddie Sarhan, vice president for the Americas at Praxair Surface Technologies. “This is just the latest example of the type of long-term business relationships we develop with our customers that support their business growth in the U.S. and around the world. It also further builds on PST’s long and successful history of serving the aerospace industry.”





“We are very pleased to collaborate with Praxair Surface Technologies, a key supply chain partner, to expand our in-state relationships and contribute to the overall growth of the aerospace sector,” said Jeff McInerney, Rolls-Royce vice president of supply chain, Americas.

Rolls-Royce is a major aerospace company in Indiana. However, this contract supports coating operations for Rolls-Royce Crosspointe, a facility located south of Richmond, Virginia, that manufactures engine components for its large Trent engine family.

“It is a great testament to the sophistication of Indiana’s aerospace supply chain when a global engine manufacturer like Rolls-Royce chooses to invest in a technology developed locally," said Ryan Metzing, director of the Conexus Indiana Aerospace & Defense Council. “With both of these companies serving on our statewide council, we look forward to learning from this partnership and creating more of these opportunities throughout our supply chain.”

PST offers a comprehensive array of high-performance coatings and technologies to the aviation, energy and other industries. By continuously advancing coatings technologies, the business helps customers improve environmental performance, decrease energy consumption, extend component life, improve productivity, minimize downtime, reduce operating costs and produce high-quality products.

Source : Praxair, Inc. - view original press release