Vencore Labs to Develop Cellular Technology for DoD

Vencore, Inc. announced today that its innovative research arm, Vencore Labs, Inc., was awarded a contract on the Cellular Range Telemetry Network (CeRTN) program supporting the Department of Defense (DoD). The three-year contract has a total value of $6 million.

Under CeRTN, Vencore Labs, formerly known as Applied Communication Sciences, will develop a prototype system that leverages commercial cellular technology for Aeronautical Mobile Telemetry (AMT) applications at DoD Major Range and Test Facility Bases.





As wireless services and devices proliferate, spectrum availability for these applications dwindles. The DoD is seeking to reduce the amount of spectrum required for test and evaluation activities.

The Vencore Labs CeRTN system will provide robust cellular coverage for AMT using commercial-off-the-shelf cellular technology devices. Specifically, the system will adapt commercial cellular equipment for use in delivering telemetry data from high-speed test vehicles during flight test exercises, ultimately providing frequency reuse and improved spectral efficiency.

"At Vencore Labs, we strive to discover exceptional solutions to new problems associated with sophisticated communications and wireless networks," said Petros Mouchtaris, Ph.D., president of Vencore Labs. "We are excited to partner with the DoD to utilize the spectrum more efficiently and address this growing problem."

Vencore Labs has been supporting the United States Army to address key challenges of mobility and security for tactical commercial wireless networks, an extension of the movement towards commercial solutions for airborne telemetry applications.

