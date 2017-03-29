Newsletter Subscription


Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Saab Receives Order for Gripen Development and Operational Support

Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to provide operational and development support for Gripen during 2017. The total order value is SEK 375 million.

The order includes the operation of rigs, simulators and test aircraft for the verification and validation of the Gripen C/D and Gripen E fighter aircraft systems, plus operational support for Gripen C/D.


The main part of the order concerns Saab’s operations in Linköping, Gothenburg, Järfälla and Arboga.

Source : Saab AB (OMX Stockholm: SAAB B)

Published on ASDNews: Mar 29, 2017

 

