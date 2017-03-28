Newsletter Subscription


Tuesday, March 28, 2017

NGC to Provide Full Spectrum of Capabilities to US Army for New D3I Contract

The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command has named Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) a recipient of the Design, Development, Demonstration and Integration (D3I) contract.

Under the D3I Domain 1 contract the U.S. Army can provide task orders to the winning contractors for efforts supporting the warfighter. As an awardee of the contract, Northrop Grumman is one of eight companies who will exclusively bid on those task orders under the umbrella of D3I.


A unique procurement strategy for the U.S. Army, D3I offers the opportunity for a capability to be designed and produced as a Joint Capability Technology Demonstration (JCTD) sponsored through the Joint Capability Integration and Development System (JCIDS) process. This allows the Army and contractor to provide low-rate initial production capability releases to the warfighter on an accelerated timeframe, greatly decreasing the acquisition process and ensuring availability of mission-critical capabilities to our nation’s armed forces.

“Northrop Grumman is proud to be named as a recipient on this one-of-a-kind program,” said John Parker, vice president and general manager, global logistics and modernization, Northrop Grumman Technology Services. “Our pursuit of this program represents a highly successful enterprisewide collaboration effort, bringing together the most cutting-edge capabilities and technologies for future customer missions from all areas of our business, at an affordable price.”

The Northrop Grumman team’s broad spectrum of offerings under D3I cover future needs in directed energy, space, cyberspace, hypersonics, and integrated air and missile defense.

Source : Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Mar 27, 2017

 

