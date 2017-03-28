AAR Awarded Landing Gear Contract by USAF

Company will leverage its broad range of aviation services & facilities across the U.S.

AAR (NYSE: AIR) has been awarded a $909,394,297 fixed-price contract from the U.S. Air Force for the Landing Gear Performance-Based Logistics One program. Work expected to be completed by 2032.

“This award is affirmation of AAR’s expertise and leadership position forged over 30 years in managing the repair, maintenance and logistics of landing gear,” said John Holmes, Chief Operating Officer, Aviation Services. “We are very honored to support the U.S. Air Force fleet and the critical missions they perform. We will work tirelessly every day to make them proud of their selection.”





AAR will provide total supply chain management including purchasing, remanufacturing, distribution and inventory control to support all Air Force depot and field-level, foreign military sales, other services, and contractor requisitions received for all C-130, KC-135 and E-3 landing gear parts.

“AAR is a strong fit to serve as prime on this contract because we can utilize our broad range of services and facilities across the country to not only overhaul landing gear for these three fleets but also procure and manage all the parts needed to keep them in service,” said Nicholas Gross, Senior Vice President, Government Supply Chain Solutions.

Repair work will be done at AAR’s landing gear services facility in Miami and inventory supply and management will be handled via AAR offices and warehouses in Wood Dale, Illinois, and Ogden, Utah.

“This contract is another great example of how AAR can apply commercial MRO and supply chain best practices to help the government increase efficiencies and decrease costs,” said David P. Storch, Chairman, President & CEO. “In this time of reduced budgets, government can rely on a trusted partner like AAR that has been providing aviation aftermarket services for more than 60 years.”

Source : WOOD DALE, Illlinois - view original press release