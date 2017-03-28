UK MoD selects Smiths Detection for Airport Security Contract

Smiths Detection has been awarded a new, multi-million pound contract with the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) to provide a wide range of aviation security solutions across all MOD airports globally.

Delivering a solution, which offers industry-leading speed and security for hand luggage, passengers and freight, the deal includes: ScanTrailer 100100V-2is mobile X-ray inspection systems; HI-SCAN 145180-2is dual view X-ray equipment for inspecting air cargo; IONSCAN 600 trace detectors; CEIA PMD2PLUS walk through metal detectors; and the innovative millimeter-wave eqo scanners for screening people; all backed by a ten year support programme.





Richard Thompson, Market Head UK/Ireland at Smiths Detection said: “We are proud to have been selected for this contract by the UK Ministry of Defence. Enhancing aviation security with cutting-edge technology is our top priority. The contract was awarded after a rigorous procurement process and we are delighted to have been able to demonstrate our technical capabilities and understanding of the need for performance and efficiency. The screening systems included in this contract will provide world-class detection capabilities to protect against evolving threats.”

The Smiths Detection security detection equipment will add further capabilities for the MOD at its wide range of airports internationally.

Ministry of Defence spokesman Mr Iain Mcleod said: “This key contract will deliver checkpoint and hold baggage security for all UK Ministry of Defence airports over the next decade. Installation is currently underway, maintaining and enabling class-leading aviation security to support our operations around the globe.”

