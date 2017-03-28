ViaSat Delivers 1st NSA-Certified Type 1 100 Gbps Ethernet Encryptor

ViaSat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global broadband services and technology company, is proud to announce the ViaSat KG-142, a first-to-market 100 Gbps Type 1 Ethernet encryptor, is now National Security Agency (NSA)-certified.

Building on ViaSat's IP encryption heritage, the ViaSat KG-142 leverages decades of experience protecting classified government data with proven innovation in broadband networking. It is the first Type 1 MACsec Ethernet encryptor capable of operating at speeds up to 100 Gbps. It delivers the encryption power of 10 separate 10 Gbps encryptors in a single 1U rack unit, increasing scalability, and minimizing network overhead for Layer 2 Ethernet communications up to TS/SCI (Top Secret / Sensitive Compartmented Information).





"The KG-142 is ideal for data center implementations that demand high grade security and require low latency data synchronization, delivering significant cost and power savings over existing solutions, with significant improvements in network performance," said Jerry Goodwin, chief operating officer, Government Systems Division, ViaSat. "Obtaining NSA certification for the KG-142 is a testament to ViaSat's leadership and commitment to the Type 1 network encryptor market. As the only certified Type 1 100 Gbps Ethernet encryptor on the market, customer interest in this capability is high for both cloud computing and data transport applications."

A high-speed, low-latency encryptor, the ViaSat KG-142 delivers protection at the highest security standards and has been tested for high-reliability. It also uses a field-proven software-upgradeable design to ensure the network's security framework can evolve to meet future cybersecurity standards and interoperability requirements, without hardware changes. Point-to-multipoint and 10 Gbps software-enabled features for the KG-142 are in development and will be available in 2017.

