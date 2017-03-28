Italian Navy's FREMM Launched with GE Gas Turbine Propulsion SystemItalian Navy's FREMM Launched with GE LM2500+G4 Gas Turbine Propulsion System

Italian FREMM Frigate Federico Martinengo Launched With Power-Dense GE LM2500+G4

GE’s Marine Solutions announces that the seventh multi-purpose Italian FREMM frigate Federico Martinengo,was launched on March 4. The ceremony was held atFincantieri’s Riva Trigoso shipyard in Genoa, Italy. All of the Italian Navy’s new Carlos Bergamini-class FREMM frigates (10-ship program)feature the same power dense GE LM2500+G4gas turbine in a COmbined Diesel eLectric And Gas turbine (CODLAG) propulsion system.

In addition to the Italian FREMM frigates, the DCNS shipyard in Lorient, France, is well underway with a 10-ship program that also uses the same 35-megawatt LM2500+G4 gas turbine. Eight of the FREMM frigates are for the French Navy (three are commissioned), and single ships have been delivered to the Moroccan and Egyptian Navies.





The FREMM frigate is also being considered by other international naviesincluding Australia and Canada; both have extensive experience and an established logistics support program in place for GE LM2500-family gas turbines.

