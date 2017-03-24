Rockwell Collins receives additional FACE Conformance certificatefor avoidance re-router software product

The latest FACE Conformant product for pilot situational awareness

Joins the Mission Flight Management Software product also certified FACE Conformant in June of 2016

Rockwell Collins, a leader in developing open systems architecture avionics solutions, announced today that it has certified another product under the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE™) conformance program. The Avoidance Re-router (ARR-2500) software product has been deemed conformant to FACE Technical Standard Edition 2.1 , the latest edition of the standard. In June of 2016, Rockwell Collins’ Mission Flight Management Software (MFMS-1000) was the first product in the industry to achieve FACE certification.

“This new certificate reaffirms our commitment to deliver FACE conforming products," said Heather Robertson, senior director, Rotary Wing Solutions for Rockwell Collins. "The ARR-2500 provides another tool to increase situational awareness and safety in the cockpit through cognitive decision aiding technologies.”





The ARR-2500 software alerts pilots of potential threats along the planned route and suggests alternative routes. The embedded real-time software application fully interfaces with avionics from Rockwell Collins and other manufacturers.

The FACE Technical Standard was developed by the FACE Consortium, a government and industry consortium managed by The Open Group to define an open avionics environment for all military airborne platform types. Primary objectives of the FACE Consortium include creating reusable and interoperable software capabilities while fostering innovation and competition. Rockwell Collins is a sponsor and founding member of the FACE Consortium and holds multiple leadership positions at the steering committee and subcommittee levels.

According to the FACE Consortium, FACE Certification proves that a software component has successfully been through an independent conformance verification and certification process. Conforming to the FACE Standard ensures that products are architected to operate across multiple avionics implementations, reducing test time and ultimately increasing rapid, affordable deployment of innovative product solutions.

Leveraging over 15 years of open systems architecture development, Rockwell Collins continues to build upon its common, flexible and affordable solutions with new products aligned to the FACE Technical Standard.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release