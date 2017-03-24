Alpine 4's subsidiary QCA Awarded $2.3 M Production Contract

Alpine 4 (OTCQB: ALPP) Quality Circuit Assembly (QCA) has been awarded a 3 year-year production contract from a French Aerospace parts manufacturer to serve the needs of the one of the world's largest commercial airlines.

The award was the culmination of the Department of National Defense new procurement process that included industry engagement and an open competition for airliner components.





The contract covers many operating systems the Boeing 737-800, Boeing 737-900ER and 747-400.

QCA has provided manufacturing support to their customers around the world since 1988.

"QCA continues to be the boutique manufacturer for specialty small production run assemblies. It can quick turn a product in 3-5 working days. We are humbled that this new contract will continue our long tradition of excellence in supporting the aerospace industry," said Terry W. Protto, Vice President of Portfolio Management of Alpine4 Technologies, QCA's parent company.

With the award of this contract, QCA continues to maintain its industry-leading market share, delivering all-encompassing PCBA, Cable and Harness and Box Build products and services to customers around the world.

Source : Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd. - view original press release