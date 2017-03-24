Leonardo expands its presence in the Philippines with new commercial helicopter deliveries

One AW119Kx and one GrandNew helicopter have recently been delivered to corporate customers in the Philippines

In the next few months the first AW169 in the Philippines and another AW139 for VIP/Corporate transport will be delivered

Local authorized service centre and Leonardo's regional support centre and training academy provide comprehensive services for the growing helicopter fleet

Leonardo ’s presence in the Philippines is expanding with the recent delivery of an AgustaWestland AW119Kx and a GrandNew to corporate clients, with the scheduled delivery of the first AW169 sold in the Philippines and another AW139 in the next few months. Both the AW169 and AW139 will be used for VIP/corporate transport . These deliveries add to the success already achieved by the AW109 Power , in operation with corporate customers in the country. Leonardo has also a strong presence in the Philippines ’ military helicopter market.

Leonardo ’s range of commercial helicopters in the Philippines are supported by Royal Star Aviation Maintenance & Services, an Authorized Service Centre located in Manila, and the Leonardo Helicopters regional support centre and training academy located in Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia .





The AW119Kx is the most spacious and powerful single-engine helicopter for a wide range of missions. It features an integrated flight deck system for enhanced situational awareness, a Synthetic Vision System with Highway in the Sky (HITS) depiction, moving map and a Helicopter Terrain Avoidance Warning System (HTAWS). The spacious cabin can accommodate up to six passengers.

The GrandNew is the premium, latest-generation light twin helicopter, evolved from the globally successful Grand platform, enhanced with the latest satellite navigation systems for all weather operations. Pilots benefit from advanced avionics, which minimizes crew workload, while passengers can enjoy the luxurious and spacious six seat cabin.

The AW169 is a new generation 8-10 seat light intermediate twin-turbine helicopter, featuring class-leading performance and latest safety standards in its category. The first all new helicopter in its class in more than 30 years, the AW169 has rapidly become the market leader.

The world’s best-selling helicopter in its class, the AW139 is the only new generation aircraft in its weight category in service today. Over 250 customers in more than 70 countries have ordered more than 1000 AW139 helicopters to perform a wide range of roles. With outstanding performance, advanced safety features and a spacious cabin for up to 15 passengers, the AW139 is the new benchmark helicopter in its class.

Source : Leonardo, A Finmeccanica Company - view original press release