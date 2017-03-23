Elbit Awarded IMOD $100M Contract to Supply and Maintain Radio Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems") announced today that it was awarded an approximately $100 million contract by the Israeli Ministry of Defense ("IMOD") for the supply of advanced radio systems. According to the contract, Elbit Systems will manufacture and provide hundreds of radio systems over the course of five years. In addition, Elbit Systems is expected to receive additional order to provide repair and maintenance services for 15 years. Elbit Systems will expand its manufacturing and maintenance site in Arad to include 100 employees, making it a center of excellence for manufacturing and maintenance of advanced radio systems for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Under the contract, Elbit Systems will provide the IDF with hand held, vehicle mounted and airborne third generation Software Defined Radios (SDRs), enabling advanced network services at a high security level. The maintenance activity will be performed under an outsourcing model, as part of the Israeli Defense Ministry's strategy to establish a full array of radio systems at high operational availability while significantly reducing maintenance expenses.





Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, noted: "We are very proud of this award, reinforcing our strategic partnership with the city of Arad on the one hand and with the IDF on the other. Employing 100 workers in Arad is in line with Elbit Systems' strategy to enhance our presence in Israel's peripheral areas. We have many years of experience in managing outsourcing projects in Israel and abroad, in radio communications as well as other military fields, and I am confident this experience will enable us to provide the IMOD with a top quality highly operational solution for a cost effective price."

