Cubic Receives $20 M Award for Delivery of PCDL Systems to US Navy's SPAWAR

Cubic Mission Solutions integrated product solutions fulfill comprehensive C4ISR requirements

Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), a business division of Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB), today announced a contract award worth more than $20 million from the U.S. Navy’s San Diego-based Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) for the development and delivery of Person-portable Common Data Link (PCDL) systems. Cubic will deliver these systems for the Navy Tactical Mobile (TacMobile) Program, which is managed by the Carrier and Air Integration Program Office, or PMW 750. The TacMobile Program provides expeditionary ground support for Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft (MPRA), which include the P-3C, P-8A aircraft and the MQ-4C Triton. PMW 750 is responsible for providing integrated Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities in support of these Navy aircraft.

Under the contract, Cubic will be responsible for procuring, producing, assembling, testing, documenting and delivering TacMobile PCDL systems as well as spare suites for installation in Tactical Operation Centers (TOCs) and Mobile Tactical Operation Centers (MTOCs). PCDL, a subsystem within the TacMobile system of systems, provides secure data connection with the MPRA for the transmission of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) data including Full-Motion Video (FMV). Cubic will also provide engineering services for production support, field testing, training documentation, training support and logistics support.





“Cubic was able to provide the ultimate portable solution to SPAWAR leveraging our Mantis family of combat-proven, wideband CDL ground terminals and integrating our Unified Video® FMV software from our TeraLogics subsidiary, hosted on Cubic’s DTECH Labs Mobile Modular Micro-Secure Enclave (M3-SE) networking hardware,” said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions. “We will continue integrating more of our products and technologies to offer the best end-to-end C4ISR solutions to our customers worldwide.”

TeraLogics’ Unified Video is a secure, cloud-based FMV management tool for enterprise and tactical users that simplifies analyst workflow, enables collaboration and creates mission opportunity by pairing real-time video with geospatial and viewer-added context. DTECH Labs designs and integrates deployable, man-portable and tactical networking communications technologies that offer extreme modularity, redundancy, reliability and integrated power capabilities, allowing the customer to communicate over any available networking technology.

The period of performance will consist of an 18-month base period for the procurement of the PCDL systems and four one-year options for production and engineering services. Work will be performed in San Diego and is expected to be completed in September 2018. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2022.

Source : Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) - view original press release