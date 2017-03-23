NGC Delivers Advanced Technology Simulator for Gripen JAS 39 Fighter Aircraft

Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NYSE: NOC) Amherst Systems business unit has delivered a Combat Electromagnetic Environment Simulator (CEESIM) to SAAB AB, Surveillance in Jarfalla, Sweden. CEESIM will perform aircraft testing on the Gripen JAS 39 multirole fighter.

The CEESIM system includes the advanced pulse generation (APG) capability, which uses the latest digital technology to generate advanced waveforms. It also features the ability to perform digital modeling of multiple active electronically scanned array (AESA) antennas. When coupled with CEESIM’s angle-of-arrival modeling and controlled by a state-of-the-art graphical user interface, the system is immediately transformed into the most powerful, advanced simulator available.





“This delivery represents the continuation of a long-standing relationship with SAAB and confirms our dedication to the success of their mission,” said Joe Downie, site director of Northrop Grumman’s Buffalo-based Amherst Systems. “CEESIM’s high-speed direct digital synthesizer technology brings significant advantages to SAAB, including higher modulation sample rates, wide bandwidth precision intrapulse modulation, higher frequency resolution and accuracy, and reduced calibration time. The APG utilizes a modular design for improved maintainability. All of this leads to lower cost and increased system reliability.”

This marks the first international delivery of a CEESIM system with APG technology.

