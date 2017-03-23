Booz Allen Hamilton Wins $59M US Navy Contract

To Provide Acquisition, Program, Contracts, Installation, and Business Management Support Services to the U.S. Navy's Battlespace Awareness & Information Operations Program Office (PMW 120)

Today’s complex environment demands our naval forces have access to enduring innovations and technology to accelerate the sharing of information, and improve readiness and capability. The Navy's Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I) is tasked with supporting this effort by providing effective and affordable naval information warfare capabilities that our warfighters need to accomplish their mission. Together with the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR), PEO C4I acquires and develops Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems necessary to ensure Information Warfare and provide the foundation for network-centric warfare. Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) has been awarded a five-year, $59 million Professional Support Services contract, under which Booz Allen will provide Acquisition, Program, Contracts, Installation, and Operations Management expertise to the 21 DoD programs and projects executed by the Battlespace Awareness & Information Operations Program office (PMW 120). As the prime awardee, Booz Allen will provide seamless, end-to-end acquisition lifecycle support.

“On today’s highly dynamic battleground, it is essential to have the right partners on your team to provide vital information at the appropriate time,” said Steve Soules, Booz Allen executive vice president and leader of the firm’s Navy and Marine Corps business. “We look forward to continuing to support the U.S. Navy’s PEO C4I, helping to ensure that Navy warfighters around the world are well equipped at any moment.”





PMW 120 delivers assured intelligence, meteorology, oceanography, and information operations data, products, and services that provide Information Warfare capabilities to the Fleet, cutting the time to strike critical or sensitive targets and offer our Naval Forces with the ability to seize and control the Information domain high ground. Booz Allen, as a longstanding partner with PEO C4I, will deliver a deep understanding of PMW 120 mission requirements combined with demonstrated expertise in the areas of Acquisition, Program, Contracts, Installation, and Business management. High quality, trained and certified functional experts will work alongside the Government to support successful implementation of program plans in alignment with the DoD’s evolving acquisition requirements.

Booz Allen has a long history of supporting the U.S. Navy. The firm won its first contract from the Navy in 1940 when Secretary of Navy Frank Knox asked the firm to help prepare U.S. Navy for World War II. Through the war, Booz Allen management engineers cut through red tape of military bureaucracy to get fast results. Today, the firm supports the Navy’s readiness initiatives, joint operations, acquisition and modernization, helping the Navy deter 21st-century threats and maintain freedom of the seas.

Source : Booz Allen Hamilton - view original press release