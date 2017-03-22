Military Space Situational Awareness Conference

26 April, 2017 - 27 April, 2017, London, United Kingdom

Space Situational Awareness remains a key priority for armed forces capable of operating above the Earth. Space is now extremely contested, congested and competitive as more and more countries and organisation gain access to space technology. However, high amounts of orbiting traffic is not the only threat; space weather, debris and ground based electronic and cyber threats could also have a massive impact on our operations by disrupting satellite activity and therefore military ability on the ground. These threats need to be fully understood before we can overcome them.

Therefore we are proud to announce that we will be hosting our 12th annual Military Space Situational Awareness conference which will return to London in early April to provide the best forum to discuss the key priorities that will enable nations to maintain a strong presence in Earth's Orbit.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Market - Global Forecast to 2021

Benefits of Attending

Building on the success of last year we will return to focus on SSA ; learn from the leading nations in this field how they continue to enhance the security of space infrastructure through Domain Awareness technologies

; learn from the leading nations in this field how they continue to enhance the security of space infrastructure through Domain Awareness technologies Discuss key topics that affect space situational awareness; from space-borne and ground-based sensors to effective information management systems

Gain a unique insight in to the challenges we face beyond our atmosphere and how defence forces and industry are striving overcome them.

Information sharing and international collaboration continues to be a key challenge; engage with potential industrial and military partners to gain a better awareness of space activity

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Speakers

Air Commodore Alan Gillespie , Battlespace Management Force Commander , Royal Air Force (RAF)

, Battlespace Management Force Commander , Royal Air Force (RAF) Allen Antrobus , Space Security Delivery Manager, UK Space Agency

, Space Security Delivery Manager, UK Space Agency Colonel Jeff Dooling , Director of Space Requirements, Canadian Armed Forces

, Director of Space Requirements, Canadian Armed Forces Colonel Rafal Borek , Chief of Section, Defence Projects, Polish Space Agency

, Chief of Section, Defence Projects, Polish Space Agency Colonel Scott Trinrud , Chief, Space Policy Divison, US Strategic Command

, Chief, Space Policy Divison, US Strategic Command Dr Alex Ellery , Professor, Carleton University

, Professor, Carleton University Dr Francis Chun , Head of the Center for Space Situational Awarenss Research, United States Air Force Academy

, Head of the Center for Space Situational Awarenss Research, United States Air Force Academy Dr Stephen Hobbs , Senior Lecturer/MSc Course Director, Cranfield University

, Senior Lecturer/MSc Course Director, Cranfield University Johan Kohler , Head of Solar System Science, Swedish National Space Board

, Head of Solar System Science, Swedish National Space Board Lieutenant Colonel Jaime Sanchez Mayorga , Espace Unit/C4ISR Area, Ministry Of Defence, Spain

, Espace Unit/C4ISR Area, Ministry Of Defence, Spain Major Bernhard Buijs , Head of Space Office, Royal Netherlands Air Force

, Head of Space Office, Royal Netherlands Air Force Major General Roger Teague , Director, Space Programmes, US Air Force

, Director, Space Programmes, US Air Force Major Mariusz Bednarczyk , Ph.D, Military University Of Technology

, Ph.D, Military University Of Technology Major Roderik Dercks , Air Force Liaison Officer to the German Space Administration, Ministry of Defence Germany

, Air Force Liaison Officer to the German Space Administration, Ministry of Defence Germany Nicolas Bobrinsky , Head of the SSA Programme , European Space Agency

, Head of the SSA Programme , European Space Agency Phil Wadey , Director, Space Data Association

, Director, Space Data Association Simon Machin , Met Office Space Weather Operations Centre (MOSWOC) - Defence Space weather Lead, Met Office

, Met Office Space Weather Operations Centre (MOSWOC) - Defence Space weather Lead, Met Office Thomas Schildknecht , Astronimical Institute, University of Bern

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Source : ASDEvents