Celebration of Ryanair's 450th Next-Gen 737-800

Irish-low cost carrier is largest all-Boeing operator in Europe

Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Ryanair celebrated the delivery today of the airline's 450 th Next-Generation 737-800. This significant milestone has been reached in less than two decades, with the Irish low-cost carrier taking an average delivery of 25 737-800s per year since 1999.

"Ryanair is proud to partner with Boeing and has operated an all-Boeing fleet since 1994, said Ryanair's Chief Operations Officer, Mick Hickey . Our current order of 737-800s and the 737-MAX 200 'Gamechanger' will allow us to grow our fleet to 585 aircraft and our passenger numbers to 200 million per annum by 2024, maintaining our position as Europe's largest, and greenest and cleanest airline."





With more than 80 unfilled orders for Next-Generation 737-800s, Ryanair is also the launch customer for the 737 MAX 200, with 100 unfilled orders. The 737 MAX 200 can accommodate up to 200 seats, increasing revenue potential and providing airlines with up to 20 percent better fuel efficiency per seat than today's most efficient single-aisle airplanes.

"Ryanair has consistently demonstrated the outstanding economic, reliability and safety capabilities of the Next-Generation 737-800, using this airplane as the foundation to become one of the biggest airlines in the world," said Monty Oliver , vice president, European Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "To deliver the 450 th 737-800 is truly a significant milestone in both companies shared history and we look forward to supporting Ryanair on the next phase of its incredible journey with the introduction of the 737 MAX 200."

Ryanair carried 119 million passengers last year with 1,800 daily flights to more than 200 destinations. The Dublin based carrier is the largest 737-800 customer in the world and the largest Boeing operator in Europe .

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release