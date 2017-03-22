Active Noise and Vibration Control (ANVC) System Market worth $2.93 Bn by 2022

The report, now available on ASDReports, "Active Noise and Vibration Control (ANVC) System Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Application (Noise, Vibration), Platform (Commercial, Military) and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The active noise and vibration control system market is projected to grow from USD 2.16 Billion in 2016 to USD 2.93 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2015 and the forecast period is from 2016 to 2022.

Factors such as enhanced passenger comfort with the use of ANVC systems and increasing aircraft deliveries are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the market.

Based on application, the vibration segment is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period

Based on application, the vibration segment of the active noise and vibration control system market is projected to witness high growth from 2016 to 2022, as majority of rotary wing aircraft and helicopter manufacturers are installing active vibration control systems to enhance the performance of the aircraft.

Based on component, the software segment is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period

Based on component, the software segment of the active noise and vibration control system market is projected to witness high growth from 2016 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increasing digitalization of the active noise and vibration control system.

Based on platform, the commercial segment is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period

Based on platform, the commercial segment of the active noise and vibration control system market is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Increase in the deliveries of commercial aircraft is expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for active noise and vibration control systems during the forecast period

The active noise and vibration control system market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in aircraft deliveries in the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, countries such as India and China are increasingly investing in upgrades from passive to active noise and vibration control system, which is expected to further aid the growth of the market in near future.

Major players in the active noise and vibration control system market include LORD Corporation (U.S.), Ultra Electronics Holdings plc. (U.K.), and Moog Inc. (U.S.).

