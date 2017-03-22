Comtech Announces $3.4 M Order for Managed Network Services
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq:CMTL) announced today that its Command & Control Technologies group, which is part of its Government Solutions segment, received a $3.4 million order from a prime contractor to the Department of Defense (“DoD”) to renew managed network services.
“This is the third year Comtech Command & Control Technologies has supplied managed network services to our customer in support of mission-critical communications in austere environments,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
Source : Comtech Telecommunications Corp. - view original press release
