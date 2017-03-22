Newsletter Subscription


Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Ariane 5 mission with SGDC and KOREASAT-7 is rescheduled for March 23

Arianespace’s second Ariane 5 launch of 2017 has been rescheduled for March 23, as continuation of the social movement in French Guiana has prevented today’s transfer of the heavy-lift vehicle to its ELA-3 launch zone.

If the situation permits, the mission – designated Flight VA236 in Arianespace’s numbering system – will lift off on March 23 as early as possible within the following window:


  • Between 4:31 p.m. and 7:20 p.m., Washington D.C. time
  • Between 5:31 p.m. and 8:20 p.m., Kourou time in French Guiana
  • Between 5:31 p.m. and 8:20 p.m., Brasilia time
  • Between 20:31 and 23:20, Universal Time (UTC)
  • Between 21:31 p.m. and 00:20 p.m., Paris time during the night of March 23 to 24
  • Between 5:31 a.m. and 8:20 a.m., Seoul Time, South Korea, on March 24.

The Ariane 5 launcher, with its SGDC and KOREASAT-7 satellite payloads, remain in a stand-by mode and are being maintained in fully safe conditions.

Source : Arianespace

Published on ASDNews: Mar 22, 2017

 

