Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Follow-on Contract for DRFM Jammers

Mercury Systems, Inc. announced that it received a follow-on fiveyear sole source basic ordering agreement (BOA) from the U.S. Navy to deliver advanced Digital RF Memory (DRFM)subsystemssupporting jamming in a multi-threat environment. Valued at up to $153M, the order was received in the Company's fiscal 2017 third quarter and provides for research and development, production, engineering services and ongoing support.Work will be performed at the Company’s Cypress, Calif. facility with a period of performance from March, 2017 through February, 2022.

“This award showcases Mercury's ability to deliveropen standards-based, leading-edge DRFM subsystems that bring real value to our customer and ultimately, the warfighter,” said Brian Perry, President of Mercury Defense Systems. “Our DRFM solutions have been used for over threedecades for training and radar environment simulation, vulnerability assessment and self-protection. We take our role in safeguarding our airborne warfighters seriously, especially in today’s environment where advanced threats can come from a wide variety of sources.”


Source : Mercury Systems, Inc.

Published on ASDNews: Mar 22, 2017

 

