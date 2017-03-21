Medical Support Operations Conference

25 April, 2017 - 26 April, 2017, London, United Kingdom

Challenge and Change to 2020 and Beyond

Tomorrow's operating environment will impose considerable demands on medical support capability. Future deployments must be able to function in ever more austere theatres, and ready to treat casualties of asymmetrical warfare, natural disaster and contagious disease.

To debate these challenges, Medical Support Operations 2017 will welcome personnel from the military, NGOs and international organisations, together with industry, to determine the critical solutions necessary to sustain operational effectiveness. Officially supported by the UK MoD's Defence Medical Services, the conference will feature high-level strategic discussions on future threats to health, while case studies from military and non-military partners will detail current attempts to improve both capability and interoperability. Innovations in clinical delivery, including telemedicine, will be crucial to a forum which recognises the need for rapid, cost-efficient and targeted medical care.





Why you should attend Medical Support Operations 2017:

Understand the major threats facing the future operating landscape, and identify the equipment and processes capable of delivering expeditionary care to your forces in the most austere environments

Develop a capacity for extended field care by designing future battlefield care pathways, and by adopting commercial solutions to improve telemedicine and deployed operational capability

Promote interoperability between government, military and non-government partners to build capability and enhance your ability to respond to humanitarian disasters

Explore crucial developments in medical logistics, in order to improve the supply of blood and other critical resources to tomorrow's battlefield

2017 Speakers

Major General Martin Bricknell , Director Medical Policy & Operational Capability, UK Ministry of Defence

, Director Medical Policy & Operational Capability, UK Ministry of Defence Major General Roosevelt Allen , Medical Operations and Research (SG3/5) Director & Chief of the Dental Corps, US Air Force

, Medical Operations and Research (SG3/5) Director & Chief of the Dental Corps, US Air Force Air Commodore Clare Walton , Air Officer, Medical Operations, Air 38 Group, Royal Air Force

, Air Officer, Medical Operations, Air 38 Group, Royal Air Force Colonel Peter Clifford , Director of Health Services Operations, Canadian Forces Health Services Group

, Director of Health Services Operations, Canadian Forces Health Services Group Group Captain Craig Staniforth , Assistant Head Medical Operational Commitments, Air 38 Group, Royal Air Fore

, Assistant Head Medical Operational Commitments, Air 38 Group, Royal Air Fore Captain Andrea Tamburelli , Fleet Surgeon & Medical Advisor to the Commanding Officer, Italian Navy

, Fleet Surgeon & Medical Advisor to the Commanding Officer, Italian Navy Captain Glen Diehl, Director, Centre for Global Health Engagement, Uniformed Services University

Director, Centre for Global Health Engagement, Uniformed Services University Captain Paul Reed , Director, Doctrine & Strategic Partnership Division, Centre for Global Health Engagement, Uniformed Services University

, Director, Doctrine & Strategic Partnership Division, Centre for Global Health Engagement, Uniformed Services University Lieutenant Colonel Chris Wright , Royal Army Medical Corps, UK Ministry of Defence

, Royal Army Medical Corps, UK Ministry of Defence Lieutenant Colonel Bastian Bail , Senior Medical Officer, European Union Military Staff

, Senior Medical Officer, European Union Military Staff Mr Andrew Hill , Civil–Military Adviser (Humanitarian), Conflict, Humanitarian and Security Department, Department for International Development

, Civil–Military Adviser (Humanitarian), Conflict, Humanitarian and Security Department, Department for International Development Mr Simon Cole , Assistant Head Futures Team, Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre, UK MoD

, Assistant Head Futures Team, Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre, UK MoD Dr Robert Balazs , Technical Officer (Medical), Operational Logistics Planning and Support Programme Office, NSPA

, Technical Officer (Medical), Operational Logistics Planning and Support Programme Office, NSPA Ms Vera Mazzara , Project Officer, Civil Military Cooperation Focal Point, European Commission

, Project Officer, Civil Military Cooperation Focal Point, European Commission Dr Mauro Dalla Torre , Medical Advisor, ICRC

, Medical Advisor, ICRC Dr Christian Janke , Medical Advisor, German Red Cross

, Medical Advisor, German Red Cross Mr David Jones , Chief Executive and Co-Founder, Rescue Global

, Chief Executive and Co-Founder, Rescue Global Dr Shahnawaz Rasheed , Medical Director and Consultant Surgeon, Humanity First

, Medical Director and Consultant Surgeon, Humanity First Dr Karl Harrison , Lecturer in Forensic Archaeology, Cranfield Forensic Institute

, Lecturer in Forensic Archaeology, Cranfield Forensic Institute Dr Rameen Shakur , Wellcome Trust Clinical Fellow, Cardiovascular Modelling and Genome Editing, University of Cambridge

, Wellcome Trust Clinical Fellow, Cardiovascular Modelling and Genome Editing, University of Cambridge Ms. Brenda Longstaff , Head of International Partnerships, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

