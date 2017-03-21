VOP CZ Signed Contract for Military Vehicle Components

BAE Systems has issued a contract to the Czech company VOP CZ to produce components for BvS10 armored all-terrain vehicles.

The contract further builds on an existing teaming agreement between the two companies aimed at providing the Czech Republic with its next generation Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV).





BAE Systems and VOP CZ signed an agreement in 2016 to combine efforts to replace the Czech Republic’s fleet of BMP-2 IFVs, and intend to offer the CV90 IFV. The CV90 is an advanced, adaptable, combat proven vehicle with more than 1,200 operating with seven nations, including several NATO allies.

BAE Systems is committed to a strong partnership with Czech industry to offer the best capabilities possible to meet the security needs of the country, and it has a solid track record of working with industries native to its customers to support local economies. Under this new contract signed in February, VOP CZ will produce parts for the 32 BvS10s that BAE Systems Hägglunds, based in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, is currently building for the Austrian government under a previous contract awarded in June 2016.

“This contract is a milestone in our cooperation with Czech industry and the first step toward a comprehensive and lasting relationship with VOP CZ,” said Peter Nygren, vice president of business development at BAE Systems. “This order is an excellent opportunity to establish working processes and relationships between the two companies well in advance of the far more extensive cooperation required for the BMP-2 replacement program. Should the Czech Republic select the CV90, our arrangement will be well positioned to successfully carry out the program while also benefiting the Czech Republic’s defense industry and economy.”

The industrial solution with VOP CZ for the BMP-2 replacement program will support job creation and technology transfer in the country. This initial contract demonstrates BAE Systems’ comprehensive approach to industrial cooperation. The agreement with VOP CZ and its engineering and integration expertise creates a strong team for supporting the Czech Armed Forces for many years to come.

“Developing cooperation with a major foreign defense company is an important part of our company business strategy,” said Marek Špok, director of state enterprise at VOP CZ.

Source : BAE Systems PLC (LSE: BAES.L) - view original press release