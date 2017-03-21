Teledyne to Supply Infrared Detectors for Mission to Jupiter

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) announced today that its subsidiary, Teledyne Scientific & Imaging, LLC (TS&I), was awarded a $9.98 million contract from the French Space Agency, the Centre National d’Études Spatiales (CNES), to provide infrared detectors and electronics for the European Space Agency (ESA) JUICE mission to Jupiter. JUICE is expected to launch in 2022 and reach Jupiter in 2030 to undertake a three and a half year study of Jupiter and three of its moons: Callisto, Ganymede and Europa. Teledyne will deliver infrared detectors and focal plane electronics to the Institut d’Astrophysique Spatiale (IAS) for use in the MAJIS instrument that IAS is developing for the JUICE mission. MAJIS, one of ten instruments in the JUICE science payload, will study the composition of Jupiter’s atmosphere and the surfaces of Jupiter’s satellites using two spectral channels that operate in the visible – near infrared (0.50 to 2.35 micron wavelengths) and mid-infrared (2.25 to 5.20 micron wavelengths).

The infrared detectors for this mission, Teledyne’s H1RG 1024×1024 pixel arrays, are a proven technology. Similar detectors are on several space missions including the Hubble Space Telescope, the WISE all-sky infrared survey, the Orbiting Carbon Observatory and the OSIRIS-REx asteroid rendezvous mission. The focal plane electronics are based on Teledyne’s SIDECAR ASIC that is used by several space missions including the Hubble Space Telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope and ESA’s Euclid dark energy mission. Teledyne plans to deliver the detectors and electronics within 24 months.





“Teledyne is proud to be a partner in the MAJIS instrument and contribute to the success of ESA’s JUICE mission,” said Robert Mehrabian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne. “This mission exemplifies Teledyne’s commitment to exploration and discovery, from the ocean floor to deep space.”

JUICE is an acronym for the ESA mission: JUpiter ICy Moons Explorer. MAJIS is an acronym that describes the purpose and type of instrument: Moons And Jupiter Imaging Spectrometer.

