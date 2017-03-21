Leonardo's ATR 72MP is on show for 1st time

The Italian Air Force's state-of-the-art patrol aircraft lands in Malaysia on its first mission abroad

The ATR 72MP, designated P-72A by the Italian Air Force, is at the forefront of maritime patrol capability, enabling defence, homeland security and environmental protection missions

The aircraft is fitted with Leonardo's ATOS surveillance mission system and Seaspray AESA radar

For the first time since its introduction into service in December 2016, the Italian Air Force’s ATR 72MP has flown overseas to attend the Langkawi International Maritime And Aerospace Exhibition in Malaysia, from March 21 to 25. During the show, the aircraft and its crew will be available to delegations and guests for hosted visits and briefings. Leonardo envisions significant export opportunities for the aircraft in the region due the aircraft's low cost of operation, ease of maintenance and exceptional versatility in a number of maritime roles.

The ATR 72MP, which was developed by Leonardo using the ATR 72-600 turboprop as a base, can perform roles including maritime patrol, search and identification of surface vessels, Command, Control and Communication, ISR, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, SAR (Search and Rescue) missions, the prevention of narcotics trafficking, piracy, smuggling, territorial water security and monitoring and intervention in the event of environmental catastrophes.





The ATR 72MP is equipped with Leonardo's ATOS mission system, which uses advanced data fusion techniques to present a single tactical picture to the operator that integrates information from all of the aircraft's on-board sensors. One key sensor on the ATR 72MP is Leonardo's Seaspray AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) surveillance radar. Seaspray provides a powerful surveillance capability with a range of modes, all in a highly reliable package. The aircraft also uses the latest communication systems, able to transmit or receive information in real time to/from command and control centres either on the ground, in the air or at-sea, to ensure coordinated and effective operations. The aircraft is also equipped with a self-protection system, fully integrated with the ATR 72MP’s mission system and avionics.

The ATR 72MP can fly missions lasting 10 hours.

Source : Leonardo, A Finmeccanica Company - view original press release