ROK, US Navies Reinforce Partnership, Bolster Defensive Capabilities in Bilateral Exercise

U.S. Navy ships assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 30 and CTF 70 are scheduled to begin a series of exercises with the Republic of Korea (ROK) navy, March 21, to strengthen maritime interoperability and tactics, techniques, and procedures.

The U.S. routinely conducts carrier strike group operations in the waters around the Republic of Korea to exercise maritime maneuvers, strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance, and improve regional security.





"This exercise is yet another example of the strength and resolve of the combined U.S. and the ROK naval force," said Rear Adm. James Kilby, commander, Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group. "The U.S. and the Republic of Korea share one of the strongest alliances in the world, and we grow stronger as an alliance because of our routine exercises here in South Korea and the close relationship and ties that we forge from operating at sea together."

The exercises will consist of a routine bilateral training, subject matter expert exchanges, anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare drills, communication drills, air defense exercises, counter-mine planning, and distinguished visitor embarkations.

"This defensive exercise focuses on enhancing the interoperability between the ROK and US navies, and helps both navies maintain a combined defense posture to protect the ROK from future North Korean unprovoked acts of aggression," said Rear Adm, Choi, Sung-Mok, the chief of staff for the Republic of Korea fleet.

Additional surface, subsurface, and air assets joining the bilateral exercise include Carrier Air Wing 2, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Barry (DDG 52), USS Stethem (DDG 63), USS McCampbell (DDG 85) and USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Columbus (SSN 762), and P-3/P-8 maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft from CTF 72.

Carl Vinson deployed to the region under U.S. 3rd Fleet command and control, including beyond the international dateline, which previously divided operational areas of responsibility for 3rd and 7th Fleets. Third Fleet operating forward offers additional options to the Pacific Fleet commander by leveraging the capabilities of 3rd and 7th Fleets. This operational concept allows both numbered fleets to complement one another and provide the foundation of stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

The U.S. Navy maintains a presence in the Indo-Asia-Pacific to help preserve peace and security and further partnerships with friends and allies. U.S. forward presence contributes to freedom of navigation and lawful use of the sea, as well as furthers operational training and enables an exchange of culture, skills, and tactical knowledge.

Source : US Navy - view original press release