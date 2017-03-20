USAF Contract Win for Amec Foster Wheeler

Amec Foster Wheeler announces today it has been awarded a contract with the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) to sustain and improve Air Force and other U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) installations worldwide.

The five-year contract has an aggregate maximum value of US$950 million for the multiple awardees and is estimated to reach completion by 2022.





The Worldwide Engineering and Construction contract places Amec Foster Wheeler in a prime position with the U.S. Air Force for installations work. It recognises the company's reputation as a global engineering and construction leader with proven ability to deliver high performance on complex design-build projects in remote and challenging environments.

Ann Massey, President of Amec Foster Wheeler's Environment & Infrastructure business, said: "We are honoured to receive this contract which is a testament to our proud history of successfully delivering on AFCEC projects for more than 25 years and builds upon our strategy to increase our work with the DOD. We look forward to leveraging our global resources and project experience to support the AFCEC mission around the world."

Under the contract, Amec Foster Wheeler will compete for design-build and design-bid-build task orders for new construction, renovation, site work, demolition, and emergency response in environments that can be remote and challenging around the world. Additional services in the scope of work include radiological and hazardous waste remediation, aircraft fuel storage and hydrant systems, unexploded ordinance remediation, and range services.

