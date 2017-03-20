Saab Receives Order for AT4 CS ER and AT4 CS HP

Defence and security company Saab has received an order for deliveries of the new AT4 CS ER (Confined Space Extended Range) and the AT4 CS HP (Confined Space High Penetration). Deliveries will take place during 2018.

The new AT4 CS ER takes the well-proven anti-armour capability of the AT4 family and extends the effective range to 600 m. With this order Saab has secured its second contract for the new AT4 CS ER version.





“We have seen a great interest for our new family of AT4 weapons and this order is a strong proof of the trust our customers place in us as a supplier of world-leading weapon systems. The AT4CS ER and AT4 CS HP will give the user a modern capability to handle the threats facing them on the battlefield today and tomorrow”, says Torbjörn Saxmo, head of Saab business unit Ground Combat.

The industry’s nature is such that depending on circumstances concerning the product and customer, further information regarding the customer will not be announced.

The AT4 family is a range of lightweight, man-portable, fully disposable weapons characterised by ease of use and handling. This means they do not require expert gunners to operate the weapon effectively. The AT4 offers great flexibility and is not limited to combating tanks and heavy combat vehicles. The AT4 is equally effective against threats in buildings and fortifications. It can also be employed to protect fixed installations, supply points and other vital assets.

In December 2014 the first contract for the new AT4 CS ER was signed, when Saab was awarded a contract by the French Ministry of Defence procurement branch, the DGA (Direction Générale de l'Armement), to supply the Roquette Nouvelle Generation, (Roquette NG) next-generation shoulder-launched weapon system for the French armed forces. Included in that contract are deliveries of the new AT4 CS ER (Extended Range), the new AT4 CS HE (High Explosive), and the AT4 CS AST (Anti-Structure).

Source : Saab AB (OMX Stockholm: SAAB B)