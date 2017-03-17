MK44 Bushmaster Chain Guns for Lithuanian Vilkas Infantry Fighting Vehicles

Gun System Supports Programmable Air Bursting Precision Ammunition

Orbital ATK (NYSE: OA), a global leader in aerospace and defense technologies, announced today that the company’s MK44 Bushmaster® Chain Gun® was selected by the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence to arm the Lithuanian Army’s new Vilkas 8x8 infantry fighting vehicles. The gun system will support air bursting ammunition that can defeat enemies hiding in protected positions.

Orbital ATK will deliver the first MK44 chain guns beginning in mid-2017. Upon contract completion, the company will have supported the integration of 90 cannons with Rafael’s Samson MKII Remote Weapons Station. The cannon’s increased firepower, coupled with the weapon station’s low-silhouette and ability to reload under armor inside the hull, provide greater crew survivability and effectiveness as compared to Lithuania’s current infantry fighting vehicle fleet.





“With an installed base approaching 2,000 cannons worldwide, our MK44 is sought after for its proven reliability and effectiveness by our allies fielding new systems or needing to upgrade existing platforms to meet growing threats,” said Dan Olson, Vice President and General Manager for the Armament Systems Division of Orbital ATK’s Defense Systems Group. “Our guns represent a commitment to working together with our nation and our allies to create and deliver superior armaments and services for those who defend their nation’s security.”

The guns come prepared to use Orbital ATK’s 30mm MK310 Programmable Air Bursting Munitions (PABM) for precise, point-in-space burst to defeat enemy targets in defilade positions. The cartridge offers air-burst, point-detonate and point-detonate with delay fuze settings. The PABM cartridge can provide lethal suppressive fire through its air-burst function or penetrate light-armor vehicles or reinforced concrete walls. The MK310’s delay function allows the round to penetrate a wall or fortified structure and burst on the other side, reducing collateral damage while increasing effectiveness.

The MK44 is capable of being upgunned to a 40mm configuration. This provides future growth for the gun system to provide greater stand off and firepower to meet emerging threats. Recently the company demonstrated the MK44’s ability to defeat defilade targets with both 30mm and 40mm PABM before a group of more than 150 customers and industry partners during its Bushmaster User Conference. Additionally, the cannon fired the company’s newly developed 40mm high-explosive incendiary traced and target practice rounds.

Orbital ATK’s Defense Systems Group is an industry leader in providing innovative and affordable precision and strike weapons, advanced propulsion and hypersonics, missile components across air-, sea- and land-based systems, ammunition and related energetic products.

Source : Orbital ATK, Inc. - view original press release