TRU Simulation + Training Continues to Expand Its ProFlight Pilot Training Capabilities

Recently Approved Cessna Citation CJ3+ Training Program Added to Course Offerings

TRU Simulation + Training Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today that it will continue to expand its pilot training capabilities throughout 2017 to include several popular Textron Aviation business jet models including the Cessna Citation Longitude, Citation Sovereign+, Citation Latitude and Citation CJ3+.

Most recently, the Citation CJ3+ training program, which is available at the TRU ProFlight Pilot Training Center–Tampa successfully received full program certification and is currently accepting customers. The Level D full flight simulator for this course is dually configured for the Citation CJ3+ and Citation M2 aircraft models and is EASA and FAA certified to serve the needs of American and European pilots.





David Smith, Vice President of Training Centers, stated that, “With plans this year to continue supporting Textron Aviation’s aircraft platforms—both new introductions and current models—TRU is proud to offer a total training solution and fulfill itself as the flagship training provider for a growing curriculum of Textron Aviation products. We’re also excited to bring our customers a new level of individualized training with game-changing technology we’re introducing later this year.”

TRU’s ProFlight Pilot Training product offering features highly individualized instruction using a combination of learning approaches. These methods include best-in-class interactive courseware, an advanced proprietary Integra™ flight training device, and a high-fidelity, state-of-the-art Level D full flight simulator—as well as classroom training from experienced, current pilot instructors. With an emphasis on hands-on training, TRU allocates 50 percent more time in our high fidelity Full Flight and Flight Training Devices than other training providers during Initial Type Training. In addition, the Integra flight training devices closely match the actual aircraft cockpit and offer the industry’s first Live Air Traffic Control interface to better prepare pilots for aircraft operations. TRU offers a mix of courses: initial aircraft and initial type rating, recurrent, avionics introduction, as well as TRU’s online Current 365 continuous currency courses where the customer receives access to highly integrated online courseware for recurrent training from the comfort of their own home.

