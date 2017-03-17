TRU Simulation + Training to Provide 2 FFSs to Boeing for 777X

TRU Simulation + Training Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today that it received purchase orders from Boeing for the production of two Full Flight Simulator (FFS) suites for Boeing’s newest twin-aisle airliner, the 777-9. The 777-9, scheduled for first delivery in 2020, will be the world’s largest and most fuel-efficient twin-engine jet.

The purchase order for the two FFS suites follows an April 2016 announcement where the two companies entered into a multi-year agreement that established TRU as Boeing’s supplier for the entire suite of 777-9 flight simulation training equipment. While the 2016 announcement called for TRU to provide one training suite consisting of a 777-9 Full Flight Simulator and a high-fidelity classroom, Boeing has now increased its order by one additional training suite.





Boeing’s new order expands TRU’s relationship with the world’s largest aerospace company. “The continued trust Boeing is placing in our company with this latest order clearly signals TRU is a leading and trusted supplier in the flight simulation and training industry,” said George Karam, Vice President and General Manager of TRU’s Air Transport Simulation division. “Boeing customers expect the highest standards of innovation, quality, fidelity and safety in their training programs. We believe that the selection of TRU for the development and supply of an additional full flight training suite for the 777-9 is a vote of confidence in TRU’s technology.”

The two FFS suites will be delivered and installed in Boeing training campuses in Singapore and the United Kingdom. The suites are expected to be delivered and operational in the second half of 2019.

Source : Textron - view original press release