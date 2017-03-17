LM Selected to Fight Cyber Crime for DoD

DoD renews $347 million contract to continue supporting Defense Cyber Crime Center

Lockheed Martin [NYSE:LMT] will support the Department of Defense's efforts against cyber criminals under a new contract overseeing the world's largest accredited digital forensics lab.

Lockheed Martin will continue its role as the prime contractor for the Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3), delivering a range of technical, functional and managerial support. Under the $347 million, five-year contract (one base year plus four one-year options), awarded by the General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM), Lockheed Martin will provide vital assistance in the investigation of criminal and counterintelligence matters.





"The cyber threats facing the Department of Defense and our nation are growing in complexity and frequency," said Deon Viergutz, vice president, Cyber Solutions, Lockheed Martin. "Our cybersecurity threat intelligence expertise and technology speed the response needed to safeguard information in this constantly evolving environment."

Lockheed Martin has served as the DC3 prime contractor since 2012, providing digital and multimedia forensics examination, analysis, development, test and evaluation, information technology, and cyber analytical services, as well as critical cyber intelligence to Defense Industrial Base partners.

The contract includes comprehensive services for the DC3 mission including leadership and staffing for the DoD Collaborative Information Sharing Environment (DCISE), the Defense Computer Forensics Laboratory (DCFL), the Defense Cyber Crime Institute (DCCI), and the Defense Cyber Crime Center–Analytical Group (DC3-AG). DC3 supports numerous mission partners including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), National Security Agency (NSA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Defense Security Service (DSS), and United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM). The effort encompasses operations, management and mission support.

