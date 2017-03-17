Cubic to Continue Mission Support Services at US Army's JRTC

Cubic Global Defense to fulfill US Army's mission support requirements with live, virtual and constructive training services

Cubic Global Defense (CGD), a business unit of Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB), today announced it received a contract award worth more than $42 million from the U.S. Army Contracting Command to support live, virtual and constructive (LVC) training services for the Joint Readiness Training Center’s (JRTC) Operations Group at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Cubic will support rotational and pre-deployment training exercise requirements from April 1 to August 24, with Phase Out requirements from August 25 to October 23, 2017.

Under the contract, Cubic will continue to assist the JRTC with integrating U.S. and allied forces into rotational training exercises through scenarios focused on Decisive Action and theater-specific operational environments. These exercises are high fidelity, capstone training events conducted at the U.S. Army Brigade Combat Team and U.S. Army Special Operations Forces Operational Detachment B level. These types of exercises are conducted for units targeted for deployment in support of ongoing military operations overseas and include situational training, live fire, force-on-force and integrated (LVC) training. Cubic will also provide expanded Role Play, technical support for combat training instrumentation, battlefield effects, video and cultural role players (foreign language speakers). U.S. Air Force Close Air Support and Air Mobility units will be fully integrated into the play of each exercise.





“Cubic has served the JRTC since 2001, assisting the Army in training more than 149 brigade combat team and over one million soldiers,” said Bill David, vice president and program manager of JRTC, Cubic Global Defense. “Ensuring readiness is critical for the Army’s combat teams, and so we appreciate the continued confidence the U.S. Army has in Cubic and our program teams’ ability to deliver exemplary service.”

“JRTC has a reputation of offering excellent realistic training to our warfighters and Cubic looks forward to continuing the delivery of enhanced mission readiness and NextTraining solutions to the U.S. and allied armed forces,” said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense.

JRTC is one of the U.S. Army’s Combat Training Centers that is focused on providing realistic, enhanced collective training experiences at the Brigade Combat Team level. The center trains light infantry, air assault, airborne and special operations units, including rangers; and hosts various rotational training exercises involving all other U.S. military forces.

