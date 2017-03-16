Orbital ATK Receives Order for Hydra-70 Rocket-Launched Illuminating Flares

Company to Provide Over 23,000 Flares to the Warfighter

Orbital ATK (NYSE: OA), a global leader in aerospace and defense technologies, announced today that it recently received a contract modification from General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems for the purchase of M257 (visible) and M278 (infrared) illuminating flares for the Hydra-70 family of rockets.

The Hydra-70 warheads can be fired from a variety of rotary and fixed-wing platforms, including the U.S. Army Apache, the U.S. Marine Corps Cobra attack helicopters, the U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon and combat aircraft of many nations worldwide.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Anti-Ship Missile Defence System Market 2016-2020

“Orbital ATK’s illuminating flares give our servicemen and women the edge they need,” said Charlie Precourt, President of Orbital ATK’s Flight Systems Group. “We take pride in knowing our products protect them. Our commitment to the warfighter is unwavering.”

As the manufacturer of these warheads, Orbital ATK remains committed to investing in cutting edge illumination technology, production methods and other product improvements.

This follow-on order by General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems is to satisfy a U.S. Government requirement for a suite of illuminating warheads for the Hydra-70 rocket system that delivers tactical illumination in both the visible and infrared spectra. Orbital ATK received an initial production and First Article Test contract in January 2016.

Source : Orbital ATK, Inc. - view original press release