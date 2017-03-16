MBDA Extends its Family of Very Short Range Air Defence Solutions

At HOMSEC 2017, MBDA is unveiling a new short range air defence system called Mistral ATLAS-RC.

As a response to the Spanish MoD’s requirements to modernize its existing Mistral launchers, this new system is based on a remotely controlled turret, equipped with two Mistral missiles and a latest generation thermal sight, capable of being mounted on light armoured vehicles such as the URO VAMTAC ST5, the Spanish Army’s high mobility tactical vehicle.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Market 2016-2020

Whilst the standard Mistral ATLAS system is a manually operated twin missile launcher, the new ATLAS-RC system provides greater protection to the crew, since it can be operated from within the vehicle’s cabin or, remotely, through a state-of-the-art fully mobile workstation.Its 360° revolving, motorised turret is easy to operate, provides an optimised operational capability while at the same time keeping costs to a minimum.

ATLAS-RC is compatible with all versions of the combat proven Mistral missile and benefits from its many performance advantages. These include: fire-and-forget capability; high reliability; exceptionally high kill probability against fixed and rotary wing aircraft and UAVs. Mistral incorporates the ultimate in state-of-the-art technology to ensure optimum effectiveness, such as a full imaging IR seeker which provides a very high resistance to IR countermeasures as well as the ability to engage low IR signature targets.

Mistral ATLAS-RC is MBDA’s response to today’s requirements for a weapon system that combines high re power, short reaction time, day/night surveillance and engagement capabilities, tactical and strategic mobility, together with a high level of crew protection.

The system can be integrated into a coordinated re control network and adaptable to any communication system chosen by the customer. The system has been designed to minimize

crew workload and number (it can be operated by one single soldier), to be easily integrated on a wide range of high-mobility armoured or non-armoured combat vehicles and to be air transportable on aircraft such as the A400M and C130.

MBDA Spain will develop, produce and support this system, backed by the MBDA group’s wide experience in remote controlled launcher systems, along with the significant participation of the Spanish defence industry supply chain.

Source : MBDA