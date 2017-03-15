ICS Cyber Security Conference

25 April, 2017 - 27 April, 2017, London, United Kingdom

Creating a culture of safety for your industrial control systems from the growing cyber threat

2016 saw cyber criminals continue to become ever smarter, more efficient and increasingly successful at penetrating industrial networks. This was seen with ICS operators reporting more security incidents to the authorities than in any year previous.

As the potential attacks on water, electricity and other features of a nation's critical infrastructure are being increasingly linked to international cyber criminals, security practices within private companies are becoming public business - as such practitioners must scrutinise their operations in order to minimise their exposure to such attacks.





Cyber Security for ICS, Europe 25th - 27th April 2017 is the must attend event that will unite cyber security professionals with Control Systems managers and SMEs to address the key challenges faced in the market



Why Should You Attend?

Benefit from a panel of speakers with a wide range of expertise, including SCADA controllers, Plant Managers and Heads of Information Security, at some of the world's biggest companies, in sectors ranging from Energy to Transport to Manufacturing

Learn about the guidelines and legislation being developed to monitor and control the quality of the cyber security solutions protecting these ICS s

solutions protecting these s Further your understanding of the current solutions available in the market and how they can protect your control systems from malicious intrusions

Hear an update on the developing cyber threats to ICS s, both human and technical, in the world today

2017 Speakers

Abeed Hossain , Global Director, IT Operations and Infrastructure Services, INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH

, Global Director, IT Operations and Infrastructure Services, INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH Steven Trippier , Senior Manager – Global Product Security, Anglian Water

, Senior Manager – Global Product Security, Anglian Water Alan Capon , SCADA & Communications Engineer Network Services – Asset Management, manx utilities

, SCADA & Communications Engineer Network Services – Asset Management, manx utilities Jeff Melrose , Principal Cyber Security Manager, Yokogawa

, Principal Cyber Security Manager, Yokogawa James Curran , Control Systems Engineering, Electrical Engineering, European Space Agency

, Control Systems Engineering, Electrical Engineering, European Space Agency Mike Mackintosh , IT Manager, Barhale

, IT Manager, Barhale Chris Rivinus , Head of Business Systems, Tullow Oil

, Head of Business Systems, Tullow Oil Wendy Arrowsmith , Business Security Liaison, National Grid

, Business Security Liaison, National Grid William Horner, Process Automation Consultant, Horner Technologies

Process Automation Consultant, Horner Technologies Cevn Vibert , Vibert Solutions

, Vibert Solutions Rossella Mattioli, Security and Resilience of Communication Networks Officer, ENISA

Security and Resilience of Communication Networks Officer, ENISA Stephen Cummins , Head of Rail Cyber Security, Department for Transport

, Head of Rail Cyber Security, Department for Transport William Fitzgerald , Senior Manager - Global Product Security, Tyco

, Senior Manager - Global Product Security, Tyco Confirmed Speaker , Senior Representative, National Cyber Security Centre

, Senior Representative, National Cyber Security Centre Trevor Goldman , Industrial Systems Architect, Waterfall Security Solutions

, Industrial Systems Architect, Waterfall Security Solutions Alexander Wood , Cyber Security Account Manager, Darktrace

, Cyber Security Account Manager, Darktrace Shmulik Aran , Chief Executive Officer, NextNine

