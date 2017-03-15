Possible Foreign Military Sale of XM395 APMI Rounds

The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Singapore for XM395 Accelerated Precision Mortar Initiative (APMI) rounds. The estimated cost is $66 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on March 13, 2017.

The Government of Singapore has requested a possible sale of two thousand (2,000) XM395 Accelerated Precision Mortar Initiative (APMI) rounds; U.S. Government and contractor services; and other associated support equipment and services. The total estimated cost is $66 million.





This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a friendly country which has been, and continues to be an important partner and force for political stability and economic progress in the Asia Pacific region.

The Government of Singapore intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces to meet current and future threats, to strengthen its homeland defense, and to provide greater security for its economic infrastructure. The Government of Singapore will have no difficulty absorbing XM395 APMI mortar rounds into its armed forces.

The proposed sale of this equipment and support does not alter the basic military balance in the region.

The prime contractor will be Orbital ATK. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.

Implementation of this proposed sale will require U.S. Government personnel or U.S. contractor representatives to travel to Singapore for a period of one (1) week for equipment fielding and acceptance testing by the Quality Assurance Team.

There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.

This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.

Source : Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) - view original press release