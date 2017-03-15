AFA Recognizes Leidos RPA Operations Center for Outstanding Current/Future Armed UAV Technology

Center Designated as Jimmy Doolittle Educational Fellow

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a global science and technology company, today announced that its Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) Operations Center (ROC) was recognized by the Martin H. Harris Chapter of the Air Force Association (AFA) for outstanding current/future armed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology at the Air Force gala banquet in Orlando, Fla. earlier this month.

The operations center was designated as a Jimmy Doolittle Educational Fellow by the AFA. The Jimmy Doolittle Educational Fellows program honors the late General Jimmy Doolittle who actively promoted public understanding and support for aerospace power. Being named a Doolittle Fellow honors the many men and women who have supported the Air Force and the AFA from their inception.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

C4ISR Market - Forecast to 2021

The Leidos ROC team completed installation and achieved the first three-year full operational capability for Air Force Special Operations Command's Next Generation RPA Operations Center at Cannon Air Force Base using the National Institute of Standards and Technology Risk Management Framework. This ROC design is the first RPA operation center that validates United States Air Force (USAF) RPA requirements using industry standard tools, USAF RPA command and control standards, and commercial off-the-shelf/Government off-the-shelf equipment. The ROC is the most advanced RPA operations center in the USAF, and is the first fully virtualized ROC incorporating open standards that allows for future growth with multi-level security and cross domain capabilities.

"Leidos has stood side-by-side with the 27th Special Operations Wing and Air Force Special Operations Command since conception of the design of the ROC, and we're incredibly proud to be recognized for our dedication and commitment to excellence," said Leidos Vice President and Division Manager, Mike Hile.

Source : Leidos - view original press release