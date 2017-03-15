Mission Ready Announces Strategic Partnership with Soteria Armor

Mission Ready Services Inc. ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: MRS) is pleased to announce that -- through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Protect The Force -- the Company has entered into a strategic partnership with Soteria Armor ("Soteria") for the integration of Soteria's proprietary SoterX™ textile cut, slash, stab, puncture, fire, abrasion and low velocity fragmentation protection into its Flex9Armor™ to complement and increase its existing ballistic protection technologies.

Protect The Force ("PTF"), a leading manufacturer of protective products and apparel for first-responders, law enforcement and military is increasing and enhancing the performance qualities of their entire product line -- following the Flex9Armor™ shirt integration -- with the SoterX™ line of personal protective breathable textiles. This future integration will include carriers, pouches, and first-responder products as well as the Company's own No-Contact and newly acquired, Wild Things, product lines.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

The Ballistic Protection Market - Key Drivers, Trends and New Developments

"This strategic collaboration represents a considerable step forward for Protect the Force in capturing leading innovations to be incorporated into our growing line of high-performance protective products," states Jeff Schwartz, CEO of Mission Ready. "Soteria's vision and approach to personal protection complements that of Mission Ready Services and we look forward to the acceleration of numerous opportunities resulting from this strategic partnership.

"We are excited to be collaborating with Protect the Force and know the enhanced capabilities Soteria Armor brings to their Flex9Armor™ shirt will not only set a new standard for the law enforcement and first-responder communities, but will also serve to protect those who are committed to protecting us," states Mark Sullivan, CEO of Soteria Armor.

Incorporating Soteria Armor "Made in the USA" material in the Flex9Armor™ Shirt and other Protect The Force products will allow the Company to further enhance their products and offer revolutionary, light-weight, cut resistant, ballistic personal protection solutions.

Francisco Martinez, PTF's Chief Technical Officer remarked that "Following our introduction to Soteria, there were immediate team synergies and a mutual passion to disrupt the status quo in advanced personal protection. We are excited for the innovation possibilities that our integrated teams can create and bring to market quickly."

Source : Mission Ready Services Inc. - view original press release