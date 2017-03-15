Rockwell Collins' self-service bag drop now available at Napoli International Airport

First European deployment of the M Series Plus self-service bag drop

Napoli International Airport in Italy is the first European deployment of Rockwell Collins’ M Series Plus self-service bag drop units.

At Napoli International, customers can now weigh and tag their bags as part of a single-step process at units retro-mounted to the existing desks and belts. The system is also linked to the security doors that automatically open and close to process the dispatched bags.





“We are continuously investing to improve the passenger experience at the airport by focusing on technological innovation to reduce waiting times, improve safety and improve punctuality,” said Alessandro Fidato, Infrastructure Development & Flight Operations Director at Aeroporto Internazionale di Napoli. “We are enthusiastically carrying out the implementation of our plan to automate processes, in particular by focusing on the needs of our passengers and improving the quality of our services.”

Initially, the new system is being used by easyJet, with additional airlines scheduled to join as the installation rolls out.

“This deployment highlights the importance of providing retrofit units with a full range of functions and features that enable an airport to use its existing infrastructure to provide new capabilities to its passengers,” said Paul Hickox, head of Airport Systems Sales for Rockwell Collins. “While many retrofit bag drops provide limited functionality, the M Series Plus can process 100 percent of passengers, including those with a fee to pay, a passport to scan, a bag tag to print or those who forgot to check in. The M Series Plus allows passengers to self-bag drop at Napoli however they present.”

The M Series Plus is an above-belt mounted bag drop that provides customers with enhanced functionality including a 15-inch touchscreen, PCI compliant Chip & PIN reader, passport/ID scanner, barcode scanner, bag tag printer and multi-use printer as part of its standard offering.

The new self-bag drop system at Napoli International Airport also includes a hand-held monitoring tool that allows airport staff to maintain visibility and control of the self-bag drop zone wherever they are in the airport. Functionality includes live information on point-of-transaction, errors, bag tag count, and other capabilities that provide key data on request.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release