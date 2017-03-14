Self-service Bag Drop Systems Now Equipped With Facial Recognition Technology for Identity Management

Key step in enabling a seamless passenger journey

Easy-to-implement solution does not require changes to an airline departure control system

Rockwell Collins today announced that it has integrated facial recognition into its self-bag drop solution, expanding its biometric identity offerings.

“Rockwell Collins solution extends the ability of passengers to use biometric registration not only during check-in but now using self-service bag drop units,” said Tony Chapman, senior director, Product Management and Strategic Programs for Rockwell Collins. “Our solution replaces a time consuming, manual process with a more secure, seamless one, speeding up the passenger’s journey through the airport.”





With the Rockwell Collins solution, the passenger’s face is captured by a biometric camera and linked to his or her passport and boarding pass. Once complete, passengers can place their bag onto the belt to be weighed before it is automatically accepted by the baggage handling system.

The Rockwell Collins solution is fully integrated with the company’s common-use solutions, enabling passengers who have registered at any point in the check-in process, including self-service kiosks or agent-facing check-in desks, to benefit from their enrollment throughout the entire airport travel process.

Once enrolled, Rockwell Collins links a passenger’s travel documents to his or her biometric, enabling the passenger to complete the rest of the airport journey without having to present a boarding pass, a passport or other travel documents again. The integration also enables the biometric capabilities to be added to an airline’s bag drop process without requiring any changes to its departure control system, saving time and reducing risk.

“Rockwell Collins is aligned with IATA’s One ID vision of allowing passengers to assert their identity just once, eliminating repetitive ID checks at security, border control and the gate,” continued Chapman. “This integration represents the next step in our strategy of delivering a complete suite of self-service passenger processing solutions that include biometric authentication, enabling airports to securely automate everything from check-in through boarding the airplane.”

Rockwell Collins’ biometric-enabled self-service bag drop solution is currently in beta testing and is being demonstrated in stand 3030 at this week’s Passenger Terminal Expo 2017.

