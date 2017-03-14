Newsletter Subscription


Tuesday, March 14, 2017

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > NSA Certification for RF-300H Wideband HF Manpack Radio System


NSA Certification for RF-300H Wideband HF Manpack Radio System

  • Certifies the world's smallest, lightest, fastest, wideband HF manpack
  • Enables high-level secure transmission of voice, images, maps and large data beyond-line-of-sight
  • Provides a reliable alternative to satellite communications

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has received National Security Agency (NSA) Type-1 certification for the Harris Falcon III® RF-300H wideband HF manpack radio system. The Type-1 certification enables transmission of classified images, maps and other large data files from beyond-line-of-sight environments in a compact, lightweight package.

The Harris RF-300H manpack delivers data up to 10 times faster and is 20 percent smaller and lighter than previous radios. It also provides a reliable alternative to satellite communications for beyond line-of-sight voice and data communications.


Related Research on ASDReports.com:
C4ISR Market - Forecast to 2021

“This RF-300H NSA certification allows us to continue providing leading-edge secure communications technology to the warfighter who needs to be prepared for any situation,” said Chris Young, president, Harris Communication Systems.

Source : Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Mar 13, 2017

 

More News from Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS)

More Communications News

Defence Satellites 2017 Conference

May 23 - 25, 2017 - Rome, Italy

Register More info


© 2004-2017 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk