NSA Certification for RF-300H Wideband HF Manpack Radio System

Certifies the world's smallest, lightest, fastest, wideband HF manpack

Enables high-level secure transmission of voice, images, maps and large data beyond-line-of-sight

Provides a reliable alternative to satellite communications

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has received National Security Agency (NSA) Type-1 certification for the Harris Falcon III® RF-300H wideband HF manpack radio system. The Type-1 certification enables transmission of classified images, maps and other large data files from beyond-line-of-sight environments in a compact, lightweight package.

The Harris RF-300H manpack delivers data up to 10 times faster and is 20 percent smaller and lighter than previous radios. It also provides a reliable alternative to satellite communications for beyond line-of-sight voice and data communications.





“This RF-300H NSA certification allows us to continue providing leading-edge secure communications technology to the warfighter who needs to be prepared for any situation,” said Chris Young, president, Harris Communication Systems.

