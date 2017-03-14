NGC Showcases Defense Capabilities

At AUSA Global Force Symposium

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is featuring key defense capabilities during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Global Force Symposium, taking place March 13-15 at the Von Braun Center.

The symposium theme is “Delivering Capabilities for Multi-Domain Battle.”





“The AUSA Global Force Symposium offers government and industry a rich opportunity to address challenges, drive innovation and continue partnership on ways to maintain a competitive overmatch against potential adversaries,” said Bob McCaleb, corporate lead executive, Huntsville, Northrop Grumman.

In booth #301, Northrop Grumman will highlight a broad range of capabilities to provide overmatch capabilities and readiness support for a multi-domain battle:

A family of air and missile defense and command-and-control programs including Counter-Rocket, Artillery and Mortar (C-RAM) system; Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS); and the Joint Tactical Ground Station (JTAGS). These programs were designed and developed to counter the set of threats against Army forces – from RAM to aircraft and helicopters to ballistic missiles.

The Hellhound ground vehicle combines the latest innovations from the automotive racing community with emerging weapons and electronics technologies to provide a flexible, highly-mobile platform for the Army’s light forces. The vehicle’s unprecedented power generation abilities can support on-board systems as well as external equipment and facilities.

The Carry-all Modular Equipment Landrover (CaMEL) is a multifunction, robotic transport platform that can quickly transform, from supporting troops with lightening the load to clearing antipersonnel mine routes, to protecting troops as an armed wingman. It also can serve as a mobile communications and network retransmission platform.

The Global Combat Support System-Army (GCSS-Army) is a state-of-the-art, Web-based, logistics and finance system based upon COTS software. Integrated with Department of Defense financial systems, GCSS-Army provides highly accurate cost management and financial visibility for tactical materiel and sustainment.

A Northrop Grumman-developed aircraft-mounted airborne communications pod, Smart Node Pod, combined with a company Freedom™ multifunction, software-defined radio system serves as an aerial gateway to create an advanced tactical network and enable a more fully connected digital battlefield.

Northrop Grumman’s digital helicopter cockpit, which is derived from the U.S. Army’s UH-60V Black Hawk program, and integrated avionics solutions will be featured. The scalable, open architecture-based cockpit design can be applied to many platforms to provide an affordable, highly digital, integrated suite of avionics equipment.

The Longbow fire control radar provides Apache aircrews with automatic target detection, location, classification and prioritization, while enabling rapid, multi-target engagement in all weather conditions, over multiple terrains and through battlefield obscurants.

The AN/APR-39D(V)2 is a radar warning receiver and electronic warfare management system designed to maximize survivability by improving aircrew situational awareness via interactive management of all onboard sensors and countermeasures.

Common Infrared Countermeasures (CIRCM) is designed specifically to protect rotary wing and medium fixed wing aircraft from infrared (IR) missiles. The system is built on open architecture to work with existing hardware, simplify upgrades and keep lifecycle costs low.

Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) system protects large aircraft from man-portable missiles, increases crew-warning time, decreases false alarm rates and automatically counters advanced IR missile systems by directing a high-intensity modulated laser beam into the missile seeker, with no action required by the crew.

The Guardrail airborne signals intelligence (SIGINT) system builds on more than 45 years of success to provide operational commanders with near real-time intelligence, precise geo-location data and persistent targeting information.

Many of these systems come from Northrop Grumman’s expertise in C4ISR. The company is a world leader in developing advanced, secure C4ISR systems that allow users to sense, share, collaborate, and act with greater speed and assurance.

