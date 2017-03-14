Newsletter Subscription


Tuesday, March 14, 2017

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > CDB Aviation Orders 30 737 MAX 8 airplanes


CDB Aviation Orders 30 737 MAX 8 airplanes

  • Both sides eye new height in the partnership

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and CDB Aviation Lease Finance (CDB Aviation) announced an order today for 30 737 MAX 8 airplanes. The order, valued at $3.3 billion at current list prices, was previously unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website.

Both sides agreed to take this opportunity to broaden communication and strengthen cooperation in various fields, bringing the partnership to a new level.


Related Research on ASDReports.com:
Global Commercial Aircraft Fuel Systems Sales Market Report 2017

"Our commitment to our customers is to provide them with the most efficient and reliable products," said Peter Chang, President and Chief Executive Officer of CDB Aviation. "The 30 Boeing 737 MAXs in our portfolio provide the competitive advantages of fuel efficiency, reliability and passenger experience they are looking for in the single-aisle airplane."

Based in Dublin, Ireland, CDB Aviation operates as a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co LTD (CDB Leasing) (HKEX stock code:1606). With registered capital of $US50 million and a fleet of over 200 aircraft, CDB Aviation has over 10 years' experience in the business and is one of the largest and most influential Chinese-owned aviation leasing companies.

"We are very pleased to expand our partnership with CDB Aviation with this announcement," said Rick Anderson, vice president of Northeast Asia Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "As we work together with the new management team at CDB Aviation to address the opportunities presented in a rapidly growing market for commercial airplanes, we look forward to strengthening and growing our partnership in the very near future."

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Mar 13, 2017

 

More News from The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)

More Commercial Aircraft News

Aircraft Records & Total Asset Management Seminar 2017

Apr 5, 2017 - Dublin, Ireland

Register More info


More Contracts News

EAR / OFAC Commercial & Military Export Controls & Embargoes e-Seminar

Jan 1 - Dec 31, 2017 - USB Drive, Windows Computer

Register More info


More Contracts News

GOCA APAC 2017 Malaysia

Mar 26 - 29, 2017 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Register More info


© 2004-2017 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk