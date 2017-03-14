Park Air Systems to Supply Chile's Airports with Sapphire ATM Turnkey Solution

Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NYSE: NOC) U.K.-based air traffic management subsidiary, Park Air Systems, will supply its Sapphire air traffic management (ATM) communication system equipment to the Chilean airport network operated by air navigation service provider, Dirección General de Aeronáutica Civil (DGAC).

This is the first turnkey ATM communication solution for the Chilean air navigation service provider. It comprises eight complete Sapphire VHF and UHF ATM communication systems, including factory acceptance tests, training, installation and commissioning. Six of the airports are located in mainland Chile, and the other two are on the Pacific island of Robinson Crusoe and at Antarctica’s only officially recognised airport, Teniente Rodolfo Marsh Martin located on King George Island.





The remote locations of these airports demand a robust Remote Control and Monitoring System (RCMS) which is provided by the Park Air Systems’ MARC Server. This will enable DGAC maintenance staff to keep ground-to-air radio communications and associated systems running efficiently.

“Considering the remote locations and the complex logistics of transport and power generation, the small size, light weight and power efficiency characteristics of our Sapphire radio products really do matter for this application,” said Danny Milligan, managing director, Park Air Systems. “The Antarctica installation is the most southerly installation that we have made in our 50 year history.”

Park Air Systems has been working in partnership with its representative in Chile, Aerotech, a leading Chilean company in airport systems, to deliver close support to its customer.

The delivered systems are based around Park Air Systems’ Sapphire portfolio which includes the company’s latest Park Air System T6 radio. This is backed up by a suite of services and support tools including Park Air Systems’ Customer Portal, a web-based hub containing comprehensive information including technical documents, product news and updates on the progress of the customer order and support requests. It is anticipated that the systems will be handed over to DGAC before the end of the year.

Park Air Systems supplies communication systems for airspace operations worldwide and last year celebrated the 50th anniversary of its founding.

Source : Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) - view original press release