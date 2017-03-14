SPAWAR Awards ViON $50 M Capacity as a Service Contract

ViON Corporation, a market leader in the design, delivery and support of mission-critical IT infrastructure solutions, announced today it was awarded a seven-year $50 million contract for Capacity as a Service (CaaS) from the U.S. Navy’s Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR). The contract will serve the data center infrastructure needs for Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation (RDT&E) core infrastructures, laboratory and data center environments.

The contract is for on-premises CaaS, which aligns the Department of Defense (DoD) to meet the provisions of the government’s Federal Data Center Consolidation Initiative (FDCCI). The acquisition model is groundbreaking for the US Navy. It allows the department to scale capacity, in the form of networking, compute and storage, resulting in lower total cost of ownership, reduced risk and quicker access to technology. ViON’s CaaS offering is vendor-neutral and provides SPAWAR with tremendous flexibility with on-premise support for its facilities in San Diego, Calif., New Orleans, La., Charleston, S.C. and Norfolk, Va.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market 2016-2020

“We have been providing IT as a Service for over 15 years, delivering network, compute and storage to federal agencies under this type of service model,” said Tom Frana, CEO of ViON. “We are pleased to provide the Navy with the capacity necessary to drive critical RDT&E missions with the versatility to quickly scale according to need.”

This new contract will allow SPAWAR to adapt quickly to changing needs by adding technology in a matter of weeks instead of months, which is invaluable to federal agencies that may otherwise be burdened with lengthy acquisitions processes.

As the Navy’s information warfare systems command, SPAWAR develops, delivers and sustains communications and information capabilities for warfighters, keeping them connected anytime, anywhere. With a space support activity, two system centers and through partnerships with three program executive offices, SPAWAR provides the hardware and software needed to execute Navy missions. The team consists of more than 9,500 active duty military and civil service professionals located around the world and close to the fleet to keep SPAWAR at the forefront of research, engineering and acquisition to provide and sustain fleet capabilities.

Source : ViON Corporation - view original press release