GE Delivers FMS as It Readies the Boeing 737 MAX

FMS advancements to improve performance, reduce environmental impact

GE Aviation today announced the delivery of the new flight management software Update 13 (U13) for the Boeing 737 MAX. The new software will be standard fit for all 737 MAX production airplanes.

"The 737 MAX flight management system is helping operators to reduce costs, while improving performance as it relates to on-time arrivals and less fuel, emissions and noise,” said Alan Caslavka, president of Avionics for GE Aviation. “We’ve worked with Boeing to include new state-of-the-art technologies on the 737 MAX and look forward to the entry into service.”





GE Aviation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certified flight management system (FMS) software U13, will be the standard fit for all 737 production airplanes beginning with the 737 MAX entry into service in 2017 and will be available for in-service installation across 737 fleets.

The U13 flight management software builds on U12 functionality that featured runway situational awareness enhancements and integrated approach and navigation optimization. U13 provides several flight management enhancements to the MAX aircraft including integration of the CFM LEAP-1B performance model, fuel efficiencies through features like adaptable take-off derate thrust options, and improved situational awareness through integration with the MAX large area navigational displays.

GE’s FMS is installed on more than 12,000 aircraft globally. GE provides flight management systems for the Airbus A320/330/340, Boeing 767 and KC-46 Tankers, and U.S. Navy E-6 and P-8A aircraft, the USAF E-4 and C-130J, UK C-130J, Spanish Air Force C-130Js and many other aircraft. GE certified their first flight management computer in November 1984.

