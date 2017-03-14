Leidos to Modernize Airways New Zealand ATM Systems

Leidos' SkyLine X System to Replace Current Platforms

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a global science and technology company, was awarded a contract by Airways New Zealand to replace the current air traffic management (ATM) platforms with Leidos' SkyLine X system. The single-award firm fixed-price contract has a four-year period of performance and 15 years of maintenance support. Work will be performed in the United States and New Zealand.

SkyLine is a proven and reliable ATM system that aviation customers across the globe rely on to deliver safe and efficient air navigation services. The Leidos SkyLine X system will replace Airways' two existing ATM platforms. The new ATM system will allow Airways to implement a new operating model as well as take advantage of advances in tools to optimize the air traffic system and staff deployment. The aim is to deliver enhanced safety and tangible benefits to airline and airport customers in the long term.





"Air traffic is forecast to grow by 50% over the next decade. Our partnership with Airways New Zealand will support them in continuing to deliver safe and efficient operations by building on the expertise of our team and ongoing development in our SkyLine X technologies," said Leidos Civil Group President, Angie Heise. "This includes efficiencies enabled by the introduction of world-class flow management capabilities and an integrated approach that enables their vision for a single system to support tower, terminal, en-route and oceanic control."

Source : Leidos - view original press release