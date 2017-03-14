Newsletter Subscription


Tuesday, March 14, 2017

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > Micronet Enertec Receives Order for UAV Diagnosis and Simulation System


Micronet Enertec Receives Order for UAV Diagnosis and Simulation System

  • Order from a large private Aerospace & Defense contractor

Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQCM: MICT), announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enertec Systems 2001 Ltd. (Enertec), was recently awarded a purchase order from a large private aerospace & defense contractor totaling approximately $350,000. The contract is a continuous order for the development of a rugged diagnosis and simulation system for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

"This important order clearly demonstrates the strong position we have gained with our customers and we expect additional orders for this multi disciplinarily rugged diagnosis and simulation system, as Enertec's tailor-made systems have become the 'system of choice' for large aerospace & defense contractors in," stated Enertec Chief Executive Officer Zvi Avni of Enertec.


Related Research on ASDReports.com:
The Global Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market 2016-2026

Source : Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Mar 13, 2017

 

More News from Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc.

More Simulation / Training News

Air Mission Planning and Support 2017 Conference

Apr 5 - 6, 2017 - London, United Kingdom

Register More info


More Unmanned Systems News

Close Air Support 2017 Conference

May 22 - 24, 2017 - Washington, United States

Register More info


More Contracts News

Military Exports and Compliance Asia 2017 Conference

Mar 20, 2017 - Singapore, Singapore

Register More info


More Unmanned Systems News

Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference

May 24 - 25, 2017 - London, United Kingdom

Register More info


More Contracts News

ITAR/EAR Boot Camp-2 days Seminar

Sep 12 - 13, 2017 - Annapolis, United States

Register More info


© 2004-2017 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk