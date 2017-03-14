Micronet Enertec Receives Order for UAV Diagnosis and Simulation System
- Order from a large private Aerospace & Defense contractor
Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQCM: MICT), announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enertec Systems 2001 Ltd. (Enertec), was recently awarded a purchase order from a large private aerospace & defense contractor totaling approximately $350,000. The contract is a continuous order for the development of a rugged diagnosis and simulation system for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
"This important order clearly demonstrates the strong position we have gained with our customers and we expect additional orders for this multi disciplinarily rugged diagnosis and simulation system, as Enertec's tailor-made systems have become the 'system of choice' for large aerospace & defense contractors in," stated Enertec Chief Executive Officer Zvi Avni of Enertec.
Source : Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. - view original press release
