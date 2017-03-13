ORBCOMM's Partner Kordia Awarded Multi-Year Contract by AMSA

Provides timely satellite AIS data for one of the largest search and rescue regions in the world

ORBCOMM Inc., a global provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced the award of a multi-year contract with the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) through ORBCOMM’s partner Kordia Pty Ltd (Kordia). ORBCOMM and Kordia, a leading provider of mission-critical networks in New Zealand, will provide satellite Automatic Identification System (AIS) data used for ship tracking and other maritime navigational and safety efforts to AMSA for designated regions and specific maritime projects.

The AMSA contract award, which was the result of a competitive bid among providers of space-based AIS data service, is funded for two years. Headquartered in Canberra, Australia, AMSA is responsible for promoting maritime safety of navigation and protection of the marine environment as well as providing a national search and rescue service.





“We are pleased to announce the AMSA contract award through our partner and telecom industry leader Kordia, which further demonstrates our market leadership in providing the most comprehensive space-based AIS service,” said Marc Eisenberg, ORBCOMM’s Chief Executive Officer. “ORBCOMM’s AIS offering provides the best combination of quality and price available in the market today, and we look forward to working with our extensive network of channel partners to build on this momentum and expand our AIS service with new government and commercial customers worldwide.”

“Kordia currently already provides the SOLAS (Safety of the Life at Sea) network – based out of Wellington, New Zealand, and Canberra, Australia – which is responsible for monitoring around a quarter of the world’s oceans. The awarding of the AMSA contract, in partnership with ORBCOMM, further extends our offering in the maritime space by enabling us to provide timely, reliable and cost-effective AIS data for one of the largest search and rescue regions of the world,” said Scott Bartlett, CEO of Kordia Group. “We look forward to working with AMSA to facilitate maritime surveillance and intelligence, and in turn ensure safety of life at sea within the Australian continent and surrounding regions.”

Leveraging the enhanced capabilities of its new, advanced OG2 satellite network, ORBCOMM’s AIS service provides unmatched global coverage and latency and processes over 23 million messages from over 180,000 unique vessels per day, which is well ahead of all other AIS services.

Source : ORBCOMM Inc. - view original press release